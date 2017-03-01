版本:
BRIEF-Lexington Realty Trust reports Q4 revenue $95.3 million

March 1 Lexington Realty Trust

* Lexington Realty Trust reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $95.3 million versus $106.6 million

* Lexington Realty Trust - Qtrly adjusted company FFO per diluted common share of $0.24

* Lexington Realty Trust-Estimates adjusted company FFO for year ended December 31, 2017 will be within expected range of $0.94 to $0.98 per diluted common share

* Qtrly FFO $ 0.24

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
