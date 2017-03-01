BRIEF-Lexington Realty Trust reports Q4 revenue $95.3 million

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Lexington Realty Trust
* Lexington Realty Trust reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $95.3 million versus $106.6 million
* Lexington Realty Trust - Qtrly adjusted company FFO per diluted common share of $0.24
* Lexington Realty Trust-Estimates adjusted company FFO for year ended December 31, 2017 will be within expected range of $0.94 to $0.98 per diluted common share
* Qtrly FFO $ 0.24
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"