BRIEF-LGC Capital & Groombridge announces first Cuban import agreement

April 24 LGC Capital Ltd:

* LGC Capital & Groombridge announces first Cuban import agreement

* LGC Capital Ltd - signed import agreement of CDN $2.2 million for delivery of construction equipment, spare parts, equipment, food, to be exported to Cuba

* LGC Capital Ltd says will finance opportunity and it is secured by a tier one Canadian bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
