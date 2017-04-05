BRIEF-LHC Group and Keith Myers entered into an amended and restated employment agreement - SEC Filing

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
April 5 LHC Group Inc
* LHC Group Inc - On April 1, 2017, co and Keith G. Myers entered into an amended and restated employment agreement - SEC Filing
* LHC Group- Myers to continue to serve as co's CEO,if elected from time to time by co's stockholders to serve on board,continue to serve as chairman of board Source text: [bit.ly/2oEnHSQ] Further company coverage:
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year