公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-LHC Group and Keith Myers entered into an amended and restated employment agreement - SEC Filing

April 5 LHC Group Inc

* LHC Group Inc - On April 1, 2017, co and Keith G. Myers entered into an amended and restated employment agreement - SEC Filing

* LHC Group- Myers to continue to serve as co's CEO,if elected from time to time by co's stockholders to serve on board,continue to serve as chairman of board Source text: [bit.ly/2oEnHSQ] Further company coverage:
