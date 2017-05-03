BRIEF-LHC Group Q1 earnings per share $0.53

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 LHC Group Inc:
* LHC Group reports first quarter 2017 EPS of $0.53 on revenue of $246.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $246.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $242.2 million
* LHC Group Inc - raised its fiscal year 2017 guidance for net service revenue to be in an expected range of $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion
* LHC Group Inc - total comparable-quarter organic growth in hospice admissions for Q1 was 6.2%
* Net service revenue increased 10.8% to $246.6 million for Q1 of 2017 compared with $222.6 million for Q1 of 2016
* LHC Group Inc - total comparable-quarter organic growth in home health admissions for Q1 was 11.7%
* LHC Group Inc says fully diluted earnings per share to be in an expected range of $2.23 to $2.33 in FY
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.