2017年 6月 15日

BRIEF-Lianluo Smart Ltd enters into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited

June 14 Lianluo Smart Ltd:

* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited

* Lianluo Smart - the company will provide a loan of U.S. $3 million to Digital Grid, with a term of 6 months and with an annual interest rate of 3.5pct Source text: (bit.ly/2sc5VWo) Further company coverage:
