BRIEF-Libbey Inc Q4 sales $205.8 million

Feb 28 Libbey Inc

* Libbey Inc announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales $205.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $220 million

* Sees 2017 net sales flat to slightly down on an as reported basis, compared to full-year 2016

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures in range of $50 million to $55 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin of 13 percent to 14 percent

* Libbey Inc qtrly loss per share $0.10

* Libbey Inc says Toledo work stoppage negatively impacted net sales by estimated $7 million to $9 million and income before income taxes by about $7 million to $8 million in Q4