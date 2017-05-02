BRIEF-Libbey Inc reports qtrly loss per share $0.30

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Libbey Inc:
* Libbey Inc announces first quarter results
* Libbey Inc qtrly net sales $173.0 million, down 5.4 percent versus prior year, or down 3.3 percent in constant currency
* Says revised its full-year 2017 outlook
* Sees 2017 net sales decline in low-to-mid-single digits, compared to full year 2016, on a reported basis
* Libbey Inc sees full-year 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $50 million
* Libbey Inc expects full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda margin in 11 percent to 13 percent range
* Libbey Inc qtrly loss per share $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.