BRIEF-Libbey reports Q2 loss per share $0.04

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Libbey Inc

* Announces second quarter results

* Libbey Inc qtrly net sales $197.5 million, down 5.0 percent versus prior year, or down 4.1 percent in constant currency

* Libbey inc says company affirmed its previous full-year 2017 outlook

* Libbey Inc qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue view $198.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Libbey Inc - at june 30, 2017, trade working capital was $202.4 million, a decrease of $17.0 million from $219.4 million at june 30, 2016

* Libbey Inc - co indicated it expects 2017 adjusted ebitda margin to be near low end of its previously provided 11 percent to 13 percent range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: