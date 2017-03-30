版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Liberty announces quarterly interest payment, regular cash dividend amount on 0.75 pct senior exchangeable debentures due 2043

March 30 Liberty Interactive Corp:

* Liberty announces quarterly interest payment and regular cash dividend amount on 0.75% senior exchangeable debentures due 2043

* Liberty Interactive Corp - amount of quarterly interest payment is $1.875 per $1,000 original principal amount of debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
