公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一

BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results

May 7 Liberty Global Plc:

* Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly revenue $3,519 million, up 2.1% yoy

* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
