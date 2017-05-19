版本:
2017年 5月 20日

BRIEF-Liberty Global says Telenet Financing USD entered into financing by way of additional facility drawn under credit agreement originally dated Aug 1, 2007

May 19 Liberty Global Plc

* Liberty Global - Telenet Financing USD entered into financing by way of additional facility drawn under credit agreement originally dated August 1, 2007

* Liberty Global - Facility AI2 borrower, among others, Bank of Nova Scotia as facility agent entered into $500.0 million additional facility accession agreement

* Liberty Global - Under terms of AI2 accession agreement, certain lenders agreed to provide a $500.0 million term loan facility to facility AI2 borrower

* Liberty Global Plc - Final maturity date for facility AI2 will be June 30, 2025 Source text: [bit.ly/2pUz7U9] Further company coverage:
