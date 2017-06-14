BRIEF-Liberty Global says Unitymedia Finance entered financing arrangement

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 Liberty Global Plc
* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014
* Liberty Global PLC - under terms, certain lenders have agreed to provide a $855.0 million term loan facility to Unitymedia Finance - SEC filing
* Liberty Global PLC - final maturity date for term loan B facility is September 30, 2025
* Liberty Global PLC - proceeds of loans to be used for refinancing, repayment or prepayment of any existing indebtedness of any member of group
* Liberty Global PLC - term loan B facility bears interest at a rate of libor plus 2.25% per annum subject to a libor floor of 0.00% Source text - bit.ly/2rxlZAa Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.