BRIEF-Liberty Gold reports Q1 loss per share $0.02

May 16 Liberty Gold Corp

* Liberty Gold reports Q1 2017 financial and operating results

* Liberty Gold Corp qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
