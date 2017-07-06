FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Liberty Interactive enters into deal to buy HSN Inc for total enterprise value of $2.6 bln
2017年7月6日 / 中午12点23分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Liberty Interactive enters into deal to buy HSN Inc for total enterprise value of $2.6 bln

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Hsn Inc:

* Liberty Interactive enters into agreement to acquire HSN, Inc.

* HSN Inc says Liberty Interactive intends to issue 53.4 million shares of QVC series A common stock to HSNI shareholders

* Entered into an agreement whereby Liberty Interactive will acquire 62% of HSNI it does not already own in an all-stock transaction

* HSNI shareholders will receive fixed consideration of 1.65 shares of Series A QVC group common stock for every share of HSNI common stock

* Says upon closing, Liberty Interactive board of directors will be expanded by one to include a director from HSNI board of directors

* Total enterprise value for HSNI of $2.6 billion, an equity value of $2.1 billion, and consideration of $40.36 per HSNI share

* ‍Following completion of transaction, Liberty Interactive expects to continue its repurchases of QVC group common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

