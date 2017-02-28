版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二

BRIEF-Liberty Interactive reports Q4 and FY 2016 results

Feb 28 Liberty Interactive Corp

* Liberty Interactive Corporation reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results

* Liberty Interactive Corp - for quarter, QVC Group's revenue decreased 3 percent to $3.1 billion

* Liberty Interactive Corp - QVC's consolidated revenue decreased 5 percent in Q4 to $2.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
