BRIEF-Liberty Interactive to buy General Communication for $1.2 bln

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 General Communication Inc
* Liberty Interactive enters into agreement to acquire general communication, inc., combine with liberty ventures group and split-off combined company from liberty interactive
* General Communication Inc - shareholders of GCI will receive total consideration of $32.50 per share
* General Communication Inc - transaction represents an undiluted enterprise value for GCI of $2.68 billion and undiluted equity value of $1.12 billion
* General Communication -Liberty Interactive will effect a tax-free separation of its controlling interest in combined co, to be named GCI Liberty Inc
* General Communication Inc - GCI Liberty will remain an alaska corporation as of deal closing
* General Communication-deal value of $32.50/share comprised of $27.50/share in GCI Liberty class a common stock, $5.00 in newly issued series a preferred shares
* General Communication Inc - sees approximately $130 million annual free cash flow from tax savings related to exchangeable bonds from deal
* General Communication -prior to split-off of gci liberty, gci liberty to execute, draw down in full on $500 million margin loan against 42.7 million series c shares of liberty broadband
* General Communication Inc - split-off of liberty interactive's interest in GCI Liberty is expected to be completed by q1 of 2018
* General Communication-upon completion of deal, former gci shareholders to own 23% of undiluted equity and 16% of undiluted voting power of GCI Liberty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm