FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 小时前
BRIEF-Liberty Media announces expiration of investment opportunity for Formula 1 teams
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
深度分析
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
中国财经
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
深度分析
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 下午12点33分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-Liberty Media announces expiration of investment opportunity for Formula 1 teams

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp:

* Liberty Media Corporation announces expiration of investment opportunity for Formula 1 teams; shares retired to treasury

* Liberty Media Corp - ‍as of May 31, 2017, there are approximately 230.6 million shares of Liberty Formula One common stock outstanding​

* Liberty Media - ‍investment opportunity offered to Formula 1 teams to purchase up to about 19 million shares of series C formula one stock has expired​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below