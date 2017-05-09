版本:
2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Liberty Media Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $1.3 billion

May 9 Liberty Media Corp

* Liberty media corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $1.3 billion

* Qtrly net income rose 20% to $207 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
