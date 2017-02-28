版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 21:51 BJT

BRIEF-Liberty Media Q4 revenue $1.3 billion

Feb 28 Liberty Media Corp

* Liberty Media Corporation reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
