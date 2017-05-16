BRIEF-Liberty Media says launch of underwritten public offering of up to $1.17 bln

May 16 Liberty Media Corp
* Launch of underwritten public offering of up to amount of
$1.17 billion of shares of Liberty's series C Liberty Formula
One Group common stock,
* Offering of shares of Liberty's series C Liberty Formula
One Group common stock, par value $0.01 per share
* Net proceeds of Liberty's primary offering will be
attributed to Formula One Group
* Expects to use net proceeds of offering of shares of FWONK
to repay existing indebtedness of subsidiary of Delta Topco
