BRIEF-Liberty Oilfield sees IPO of 20 mln shares priced between $12.00-$13.00 per share

May 2 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc

* Liberty Oilfield Services Inc sees ipo of 20 million shares of its class a common stock priced between $12.00 and $13.00 per share - sec filing

* Liberty Oilfield Services Inc had previously expected ipo of 22.9 million shares of its class a common stock priced between $16.00 and $19.00 per share