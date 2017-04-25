BRIEF-Liberty Property Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.60

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Liberty Property Trust
* Liberty Property Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.42 to $2.52
* Q1 FFO per share $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* Liberty Property Trust qtrly same store operating income for industrial portfolio increased by 2.0%
* Liberty Property Trust qtrly same store operating income increased by 0.7%, over prior year quarter
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $177.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.