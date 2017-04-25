版本:
BRIEF-Liberty Property Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.60

April 25 Liberty Property Trust

* Liberty Property Trust announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.42 to $2.52

* Q1 FFO per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Liberty Property Trust qtrly same store operating income for industrial portfolio increased by 2.0%

* Liberty Property Trust qtrly same store operating income increased by 0.7%, over prior year quarter

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $177.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
