版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 18:47 BJT

BRIEF-Liberty Tax FY non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.15

June 14 Liberty Tax Inc:

* Liberty Tax Service announces fiscal year 2017 results

* Reported FY total revenue of $174.0 million

* FY GAAP earnings per share of $0.94

* FY non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐