BRIEF-Life Storage Q1 FFO per share $1.26

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Life Storage Inc:
* Life Storage Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.26
* Life Storage Inc qtrly same store revenue up by 3.2% compared to Q1 of 2016
* Life Storage Inc - grew same store average occupancy for q1 by 20 basis points to 90.6% compared to same period in 2016
* Sees adjusted funds from operations to be between $1.32 and $1.38 per share for q2 of 2017
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share about $5.47 to $5.53
* Q1 FFO per share $1.26
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.53 - $ 0.59
* Sees FY 2017 diluted EPS attributable to common shareholders $2.80 - $2.86 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.