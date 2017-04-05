版本:
BRIEF-Life Storage raises quarterly common stock dividend

April 5 Life Storage Inc

* Life Storage, Inc. raises quarterly common stock dividend

* Announced increase in quarterly common stock dividend from $0.95 per share to $1.00 per share or $3.80 to $4.00 annualized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
