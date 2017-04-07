版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 09:16 BJT

BRIEF-Lifehealthcare and K2M announce new distribution agreement

April 7 Lifehealthcare Group :

* Lifehealthcare and K2M announce new distribution agreement-lhc.ax

* Lifehealthcare group -co & K2M group entered into a new supply agreement for distribution of k2m's innovative spinal technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐