版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Lifepoint Health Q1 earnings per share $1.46

April 28 Lifepoint Health Inc:

* Lifepoint Health reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.46

* Q1 revenue rose 3.1 percent to $1.63 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐