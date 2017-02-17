版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Lifepoint Health q4 adjusted EPS $1.09

Feb 17 Lifepoint Health Inc

* Lifepoint health reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.07

* Q4 revenue $1.605 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.63 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lifepoint health inc- guidance for 2017 estimated net revenue $6.5 - $6.6 billion

* Sees fy17 estimated diluted eps $4.05 - $4.34

* Sees 2017 estimated diluted eps of $4.05 - $4.34

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.11, revenue view $6.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐