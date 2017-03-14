BRIEF-Lifetime Brands confirms receipt of unsolicited indication of interest

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Lifetime Brands Inc
* Lifetime Brands confirms receipt of unsolicited indication of interest
* Lifetime Brands Inc- board will carefully evaluate and consider the indication of interest in due course in context of lifetime's strategic plans
* Lifetime Brands Inc - J.P. Morgan chase is serving as financial advisor to lifetime; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP is Lifetime's legal advisor
* Lifetime Brands - received indication of interest from mill road capital management expressing interest in acquiring all shares of co for $20/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard