BRIEF-Lifetime Brands rejects unsolicited acquisition proposal from Mill Road Capital Management

April 18 Lifetime Brands Inc:

* Lifetime Brands board unanimously rejects unsolicited acquisition proposal from Mill Road Capital Management Llc

* Lifetime Brands-board unanimously determined pursuing mill road capital management's acquisition proposal "was not in best interests" of co's stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
