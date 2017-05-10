BRIEF-LifeVantage announces Q3 revenue $45 million

May 10 LifeVantage Corp

* LifeVantage announces financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 revenue fell 19.9 percent to $45 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $51 million to $54 million

* LifeVantage Corp says anticipates adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in range of $0.05 to $0.08 for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: