BRIEF-LifeVantage announces Q3 revenue $45 million

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 LifeVantage Corp
* LifeVantage announces financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 revenue fell 19.9 percent to $45 million
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $51 million to $54 million
* LifeVantage Corp says anticipates adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in range of $0.05 to $0.08 for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)