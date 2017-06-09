BRIEF-Lifewatch: 82 pct of shares of Lifewatch​ tendered

UPDATE 1-Speculators raise net long U.S. dollars; euro longs fall -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details on dollar, euro contracts, table, comments, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 23 Speculators boosted net long positions on the U.S. dollar, after slashing them the previous week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $7.82 billion in the week ended June 20, from $6.48 billion the