BRIEF-Lifewatch: 82 pct of shares of Lifewatch​ tendered

June 9 LIFEWATCH AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. RELEASES PROVISIONAL INTERIM RESULT OF PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG​‍

* BY END OF MAIN OFFER PERIOD, WHICH EXPIRED ON JUNE 8, 2017, AT 4:00 P.M. CET, SHAREHOLDERS HAD TENDERED 82 PERCENT OF SHARES OF LIFEWATCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
