BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer

May 24 LIFEWATCH AG:

* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG

* BIOTELEMETRY SAID THAT INITIAL MAIN OFFER PERIOD ENDING ON MAY 31, 2017, 4:00 P.M. CEST, HAS BEEN EXTENDED BY A PERIOD OF 5 TRADING DAYS. EXTENSION PERIOD TO COMMENCE ON JUNE 1, AND END ON JUNE 8, 4:00 P.M. CEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
