BRIEF-Lifewatch: BioTelemetry launches tender offer

April 10 Lifewatch AG:

* Said on Sunday BioTelemetry, Inc. launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG

* The total deal value is approximately 260 million Swiss francs ($257.71 million)

* BioTelemetry intends to disseminate an Offer Prospectus and commence the tender offer by mid-April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0089 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
