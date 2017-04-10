BRIEF-Lifewatch: BioTelemetry launches tender offer

UPDATE 3-BMO sees softening in Toronto housing market
* Shares down 3 percent (Recasts, adds comment from BMO Canada head)
April 10 Lifewatch AG:
* Said on Sunday BioTelemetry, Inc. launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
* The total deal value is approximately 260 million Swiss francs ($257.71 million)
* BioTelemetry intends to disseminate an Offer Prospectus and commence the tender offer by mid-April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0089 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares down 3 percent (Recasts, adds comment from BMO Canada head)
* Announced an investment of up to $400 million in Unity Technologies
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.