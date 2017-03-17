BRIEF-LifeWatch posts adj EBIT of $4 mln in 2016

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
March 17 LifeWatch Ag
* In 2016 revenue was $113.8 million representing an increase of 6.8 pct over prior year's adjusted revenues
* FY gross profit for period was $56.7 million, or 49.8 pct of revenue resulting in an EBITDA of $2.1 million
* After adjusting for one-time costs and write-offs, FY EBIT and EBITDA would result in approximately $4 million and $14 million, or 4 pct and 12 pct of revenue, respectively
* In 2016, on a non-adjusted basis, EBIT was a negative $7.7 million
* In 2016 company's profitability was negatively impacted by two large legal settlements
* 2017 has started well and indications are positive
* Anticipates achieving double-digit revenue growth and positive operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.