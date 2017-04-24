版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-LifeWatch says BioTelemetry issued prospectus to acquire LifeWatch

April 24 Lifewatch Ag

* Shareholders of lifewatch will receive either chf 10 in cash and 0.1457 shares of biotelemetry stock or chf 8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of biotelemetry stock

* Board of directors of lifewatch supports public tender offer by biotelemetry and recommends that shareholders accept it

* Total deal value increased to a range of chf 269 million to chf 275 million

* Main offer consideration and alternative offer consideration now have values of chf 14.56 or chf 14.84, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
