2017年 3月 27日

BRIEF-Lifewatch says is now operational in Turkey

March 27 Lifewatch AG:

* Lifewatch now operational in Turkey

* Is pleased to announce that its Turkish subsidiary, Lifewatch Saglik Hizmetleri A.S., is now fully operational and has started to provide cardiac diagnostic monitoring services to a limited number of Turkish patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
