BRIEF-Lifewatch says is now operational in Turkey

MOVES- Rothschild, Northern Trust, Bluemountain Capital
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
March 27 Lifewatch AG:
* Lifewatch now operational in Turkey
* Is pleased to announce that its Turkish subsidiary, Lifewatch Saglik Hizmetleri A.S., is now fully operational and has started to provide cardiac diagnostic monitoring services to a limited number of Turkish patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.