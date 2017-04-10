版本:
BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc reports Q4 earnings per share $0.03

April 10 Lifeway Foods Inc

* Announces results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 sales rose 2.2 percent to $30.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
