July 26 (Reuters) - Lifeway Foods Inc

* Lifeway announces preliminary results of self-tender offer

* Lifeway foods -based on preliminary count, a total of about 85,665 shares of company's common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn

* Lifeway foods inc says expects to fund share purchases in tender offer and related fees and expenses through cash and cash equivalents on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: