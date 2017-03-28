版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Ligand announces licensing partner Janssen has filed an IND for an antibody discovered using the OmniAB Technology

March 28 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ligand announces licensing partner janssen has filed an IND for an antibody discovered using the OmniAB Technology

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - IND filing results in $1 million milestone payment to Ligand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
