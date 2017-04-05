版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Ligand enters commercial license and supply agreements with Marinus Pharmaceuticals for captisol-enabled Ganaxolone

April 5 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ligand enters commercial license and supply agreements with Marinus Pharmaceuticals for captisol-enabled Ganaxolone

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS -Marinus is preparing to initiate clinical trials with captisol-enabled Ganaxolone IV in patients with PPD and Status Epilepticus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
