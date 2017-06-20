版本:
BRIEF-Ligand partner Melinta Therapeutics says FDA approves antibiotic Baxdela

June 20 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* ligand’s partner melinta therapeutics announces u.s. Fda approval of baxdela™ (delafloxacin) for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (absssi)

* Ligand pharmaceuticals inc -as a result of approval, ligand has earned a $1.5 million milestone payment and will earn a 2.5% royalty on baxdela iv sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
