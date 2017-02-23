BRIEF-Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

Feb 23 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ligand reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue $38.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $40.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals says estimates 2017 core revenue to include royalties of about $87 million, material sales of about $23 million, contract payments of at least $20 million

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc says estimates that cash expenses for 2017 will be in range of $28 million to $30 million