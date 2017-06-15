BRIEF-Lightinthebox Holding Co's Q1 revenue $72.7 million

June 15 Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd
* Lightinthebox reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $76 million to $79 million
* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $72.7 million
* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd says total orders of product
sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million
in same quarter of 2016
* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd says total number of product
sales customers was 1.2 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with
1.4 million in same quarter of 2016
* For Q2 of 2017, company expects net revenues to be between
$76.0 million and $79.0 million
* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd says non-GAAP net loss per
ADS was $0.01 in Q1 of 2017
* Qtrly net loss per ordinary share $0.02
* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd - company's board has
authorized extension of its existing share repurchase program
for an additional twelve month period
* Qtrly net loss per ADS $0.04
* To continue to repurchase up to remaining balance of $10
million of ADS for additional twelve months, from June 15
through June 14, 2018
