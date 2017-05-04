版本:
BRIEF-Lightpath Technologies says Q3 revenue $8.5 million

May 4 Lightpath Technologies Inc

* Lightpath Technologies Inc - revenue for q3 of fiscal 2017 increased 106% to $8.5 million, as compared to $4.1 million for q3 of fiscal 2016

* Lightpath Technologies Inc - 12-month backlog was approximately $11.1 million at march 31, 2017, as compared to $6.6 million at june 30, 2016

* Lightpath Technologies Inc - gross margin in q3 of fiscal 2017 was $4.2 million, an increase of 90% as compared to $2.2 million in prior year period

* Lightpath technologies inc qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
