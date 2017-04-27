BRIEF-Lilis Energy amends credit agreement

April 27 Lilis Energy Inc
* Lilis energy-on april 24, co entered into first amendment,
subsequently, on april 26, entered into a second amendment to
existing first lien credit agreement
* Lilis energy - pursuant to amendments further extensions
of credit in form of additional bridge loans were madde in
principal amount of up to $15 million
* Lilis energy inc - under terms of amendments, lilis
operating company, llc joined initial guarantors as a guarantor
under first lien credit agreement
* Lilis energy inc - bridge loans were fully drawn on april
24, 2017- sec filing
* Lilis energy inc - bridge loans mature on october 24, 2018
