公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Lilis Energy completes divestiture of oil and gas properties in DJ Basin

April 3 Lilis Energy Inc

* Lilis Energy announces IP30 rates, divestiture of DJ Basin properties and 2017 preliminary production guidance

* Lilis Energy Inc - announces DJ asset divestiture

* Lilis Energy Inc - December exit rate expected between 5,000 - 5,300 net boepd

* Lilis Energy Inc - completed divestiture of all its oil and gas properties located in DJ Basin for a gross purchase price of $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
