BRIEF-Lilis Energy files for offer and sale of up to 22.73 mln shares

April 28 Lilis Energy Inc:

* Lilis Energy Inc files for offer and sale of up to an aggregate of 22.73 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qdMKu4) Further company coverage:
