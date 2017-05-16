BRIEF-Lilis Energy provides year-to-date operations and corporate update

May 16 Lilis Energy Inc
* Lilis energy provides year-to-date operations and
corporate update
* Lilis Energy Inc says expect total 2017 drilling and
completion capital spending will remain within our anticipated
target of approximately $50 million
* Lilis Energy - sequential average daily production jumped
from 350 to 1,630 net barrels of oil equivalent per day, an
increase of about 365 percent in 4-1/2 months
* Lilis Energy Inc says reaffirm December exit rate
production target of between 5,000 - 5,300 net boe per day
