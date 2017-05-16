BRIEF-Lilis Energy provides year-to-date operations and corporate update

May 16 Lilis Energy Inc

* Lilis energy provides year-to-date operations and corporate update

* Lilis Energy Inc says expect total 2017 drilling and completion capital spending will remain within our anticipated target of approximately $50 million

* Lilis Energy - sequential average daily production jumped from 350 to 1,630 net barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase of about 365 percent in 4-1/2 months

* Lilis Energy Inc says reaffirm December exit rate production target of between 5,000 - 5,300 net boe per day