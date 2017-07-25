FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lilly and Incyte provide update on baricitinib
2017年7月25日 / 上午10点35分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Lilly and Incyte provide update on baricitinib

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp

* Incyte Corp - ‍length of time to a resubmission for New Drug Application(NDA) anticipated to be a minimum of 18 months​

* Incyte Corp - ‍FDA has indicated that a new clinical study is necessary for a resubmission in order to further characterize benefit/risk across doses​

* Says ‍resubmission to FDA for NDA for baricitinib will be delayed beyond 2017​

* Incyte Corp - ‍request for an additional clinical study does not impact ongoing clinical trials for baricitinib​

* ‍Christi Shaw, president of Lilly Bio-Medicines, says "We are disappointed that resubmission will not occur this year"​

* Incyte - Lilly's Christi Shaw says ‍disagree with FDA's conclusions, believe existing data demonstrates positive profile supporting baricitinib approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

